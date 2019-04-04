What the weather would look like on Friday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions with localised thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Thursday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the central states with day and night temperatures of 34 to 43 and 18 to 29 degrees Celsius.

It also predicted chances of localised thunderstorm over Abuja, Lafia, Makurdi and Mambilla Plateau during the afternoon and evening period.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience sunny condition with day and night temperatures of 41 to 43 and 23 to 27 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience cloudy morning and localised thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 33 to 37 and 22 to 27 degrees Celsius.

“Sunny conditions are anticipated over the northern cities with chances of localized thunderstorms over some parts of the central, inland and coastal cities in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

