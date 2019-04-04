Sultan calls on Muslims to look for new moon of Sha’aban

Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar, on Thursday, called on Muslims to start looking for the new moon of Sha’aban 1440A.H.

Mr Abubakar made the call in a statement signed by Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

Mr Junaidu stated that “this is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Friday, April 5, which is equivalent to 29 day of Rajab 1440A.H., shall be the day
to look for the new moon of Sha’aban 1440A.H.

“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon of Sha’aban 1440A.H. on Friday and report its sighting to the nearest
district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan.”

The monarch prayed to Allah to help religious leaders and all Muslims in the discharge of their religious duties.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sha’aban is the eight month of the Islamic calendar that comes before the compulsory fasting month of Ramadan.

(NAN)

