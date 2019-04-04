Ethiopian Airlines releases preliminary report of March 10 crash

Ethiopian Airlines Aviation Group has released the preliminary report of the accident of its ET 302 Addis Ababa -Nairobi flight involving B737 Max on March 10, killing all 157 passengers and cabin crew on board.

The airline disclosed this in a statement by its Group Chief Executive Officer, Tewolde GebreMariam, on Thursday GebreMariam said the preliminary report clearly showed that the Ethiopian Airlines pilots who were commanding Flight ET 302/10 March followed instructions of the maker.

He said they followed the Boeing recommended and FAA approved emergency procedures to handle the most difficult emergency situation created on the airplane.

He added that in spite of their hard work and full compliance with the emergency procedures, it was very unfortunate that they could not recover the airplane from nose diving.

According to him, the Airline will continue its cooperation with investigating team as the investigation continues with more detailed analysis.

“All of us at Ethiopian Airlines are still going through deep mourning for the loss of our loved ones and we will like to express our deep sympathy and condolences for the families, relatives and friends of the victims.

“Meanwhile, we are very proud of our pilots’ compliance to follow the emergency procedures and high level of professional performances in such extremely difficult situations.

“We are also very proud of our Global standard Pilot Training Center and the Ethiopian Aviation Academy which is one of the largest and most modern in the world equipped with state of the art and latest training technologies,” he said.

GebreMariam appreciated the loyalty of its valued customers, the travelling public, the media and global aviation professionals for the vote of confidences and strong support given to the airline since the accident.

“Your Safety will remain our top most priority and we will continue to work together with our partners around the world to make air travel safer and more comfortable.

“My highest appreciation also goes to my 16,000 colleagues at Ethiopian Airlines for their resilience, high standards of professionalism and their continued commitment for operational excellence.

”Their award winning customer services has enabled us to continue our business without any operational disruption, flight delays nor flight cancellations,” he added.

(NAN)

