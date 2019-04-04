You have case to answer, court tells alleged husband killer, Maryam Sanda

FCT High Court (Photo Credit: The Metro Lawyer)

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, on Thursday, struck out the no-case submission filed by Maryam Sanda who is standing trial for allegedly killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

Ms Sanda was charged with the murder of Mr Bello, a son of former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Haliru Bello.

The accused was charged alongside her mother, Maimuna Aliyu; her brother, Aliyu Sanda; and their house-help, Sadiya Aminu.

Mr Bello died in November 2017.

They were arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on culpable homicide and conspiracy.

During the court session on Thursday, the judge, Yusuf Halilu, in his ruling, held that the prosecution (police) has established a prima facie case against the first defendant which she should answer to.

Mr Halilu ordered Mrs Sanda to enter her defence on the next adjourned date.

However, the judge upheld the no-case submissions of the second defendant (Mrs Sanda’s mother), the third defendant (her brother) and the fourth defendant (the housemaid).

The three were arraigned alongside Mrs Sanda for allegedly tampering with evidence by cleaning the crime scene.

But the judge ruled that the prosecution failed to show evidence proving that the second, third and fourth defendants actually perpetuated that act.

Thus, the judge struck out the case against them.

The matter was adjourned to May 6 for Mrs Sanda to open her defence.

