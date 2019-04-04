Man allegedly kills 18-year-old wife for ‘being disobedient’

Kano on map
A 26-year-old man, Aminu Inuwa of Unguwar Jakada in Kano, has allegedly killed his wife, Safara’u, and buried her remains in their matrimonial home.

A neighbour, who reported the incident to community leaders in the area, said the suspect approached him with a series of questions on how to bury a corpse and the Islamic injunction on whoever kills a human being.

He said when he entered the house of the accused, he saw blood-stained shovel and digger beside what appeared to be a grave.

The suspect, Mr Inuwa, told journalists that he killed his wife because she was not obeying him.

“The reason is she was not obeying my directive. I really loved my wife as she equally loved me to the extent that I don’t want to live without her. The incident was accidental, not intentional,” Mr Inuwa said.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Haruna, said the suspect is in their custody.

“A 26-year-old man of Unguwar Jakada in Kano metropolis was reported to have slaughtered his 18-year-old wife, Safara’u Aminu, and dug a grave in the house and buried her. The police have excavated the grave and took the corpse to the mortuary at Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.

“The suspect is now under police custody. An investigation has since commenced. When completed, he would be prosecuted before a court of competent jurisdiction,” Mr Abdullahi said.

According to his neighbours, Mr Inuwa married Safara’u from Azare town, Bauchi State, about a month ago.

