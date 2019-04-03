Saraki assures of police reform bill passage

Related News

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday assured the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, of the readiness of the eighth National Assembly to pass two pending police related bills before the end of its tenure.

The bills are the Police Reform Bill and the Police Trust Fund Bill.

The Senate president gave the assurance while receiving the IG and his entourage in his office at the National Assembly.

Details of the visit were contained in a statement by Mr Saraki’s special assistant on new media, Olu Onemola.

The Senate president reiterated the National Assembly’s commitment to strengthen the nation’s security.

He emphasised that both the Police Trust Fund Bill and the Police Reform Bill would help establish a more effective and efficient police force to the country.

Mr Saraki was quoted as saying, “The performance of the Nigeria Police is key to our nation’s security. This is because apart from us ensuring that the institution is well-funded, we need to ensure that the police play its constitutional role in the security of our nation. Across party lines, the police can be reassured of our support to strengthen it as an institution.

“Funding is a major issue, and I know that a lot of work has been done to ensure that the Police Trust Fund Bill get to its current stage in the House. Before the end of the 8th Senate, I want to assure you that we will pass this Bill.

“Another critical issue is the Police Reform Bill which has gone through public hearing with major input from stakeholders. We started this process before your tenure, but we can still allow a few more days before it is laid, so that you too can make your contributions.

“We would like you to take a close look at this bill alongside the committee, so that by next week, we can lay the report of the bill and pass it. Once we begin to address the issue of funding and institutional reform of the police, many of the recent incidents that we have seen like the abductions yesterday on Abuja-Kaduna road, and the killing of the young man in Lagos, will also be addressed.”

Earlier in his address, the IGP thanked Mr Saraki for finding time to receive him despite the short notice.

He expressed optimism at the effect the Police Trust Fund Bill would have once it is passed.

“The security challenges in the country are so high, however, the resources are limited. It is our view that the passage of the Police Trust Fund Bill would assist in strengthening the institution and alleviating many of the challenges that we face,” he was quoted as saying.