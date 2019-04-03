Maryam Abacha American University gets Vice- Chancellor ahead opening in Kano

Related News

Ahead of its official launch, the Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN) has appointed Muhammed Magaji as its acting Vice Chancellor.

The university will begin operation this year from its permanent site in Kano. A Maryam Abacha American University of Niger under the same ownership already exists in Maradi, Niger Republic.

The appointment of Mr Magaji was announced in a letter signed by the founder/President of the university, Adamu Gwarzo.

The letter said it followed the recommendation and approval by a nomination committee and the university’s governing council respectively.

According to Mr Gwarzo, the appointment is with effect from March 18.

Until his appointment, Mr Magaji, a professor, was the Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies in the Maryam Abacha American University of Niger, Maradi, Niger Republic.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Gwarzo said the Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria will start full academic activities in 2019 as a private university.

“We are nearing completion of the university’s infrastructures,” Mr Gwarzo said.

“Everything is in order and we are going to give our people the best they can get anywhere in the world. The university will award bachelor degrees in Applied and Medical Sciences, Arts as well as in Social Sciences.

” Also the MAAUN School of Health Technology will take-off in Kaduna within a month or two. Everything is near completion.”

The Maryam Abacha American University of Niger is the first English speaking university in the Francophone Niger Republic.