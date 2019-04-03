2019 UTME: JAMB extends printing of exam slips to April 4

JAMB
Candidates sitting for the JAMB exam at Govt Sec School Apo Abuja

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the process of printing of the 2019/2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination slip to Thursday, April 4.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the board urged candidates to begin printing the notification slips for the main examination from April 2, about one week before the examination.

This year, the sale or registration forms to all candidates (UTME/DE) including those outside Nigeria, started January 10 and ended February 21.

In a phone interview with PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday morning, JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, said the board has extended the printing of examination slips till Thursday.

”The printing of candidates’ examination slips ahead of the main UTME, which was earlier scheduled for Tuesday April 2, has now been moved to Thursday, April 4,” he said.

The board earlier revoked the accreditation of 14 computer-based centres over various infractions in the conduct of its mock examination.

Some of the infractions include ‘deceit’ and borrowing of computer systems without informing the board.

The board also said it will register all the computers that will be used in the conduct of the 2019 exercise “to detect any form of malpractice.”

The board fixed April 11 for the commencement of the 2019 UTME. The examination is expected to hold for about a week across the country.

