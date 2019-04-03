Student shot by kidnappers needs N20m for surgery abroad

Related News

A student of Medicine and Surgery at the Ekiti State University, Victor Ogungbemi, who was shot by dare devil kidnappers, is in dire need of surgical operation to regain his health and continue his educational pursuit.

Mr Ogungbemi was shot on August 5, 2017 after he was abducted by kidnappers along Okene-Abuja road along with his cousin, who was preparing for an examination for the school of nursing in Obangede.

At the time of the incident, Mr Ogungbemi was in 300 level. The gunshots received resulted in the paralysis of his feet and arms.

The 33- year-old Mr Ogungbemi is appealing to Nigerians to come to his aide and help him raise a total of N20 million required to effect some surgical operations to enable him regain his health again.

He told journalists in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday that the condition had already resulted in the amputation of one of his legs.

Mr Ogungbemi, who walks with crutches, said although he had received medical attention at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, where the amputation was carried out, medical experts at the centre had recently advised that the last lap of the orthopaedic surgery could only be completed in India.

He said the financial analysis, including the cost of operation and post medical care would gulp a sum of N20 million.

He lamented that he had not been able to return to the classroom since after the sad incident occurred.

Mr Ogungbemi feared that his dream of becoming a medical doctor might be shattered if he does not get help.

He also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, and well meaning Nigerians to help him overcome his predicament.

“Trouble started for me along Okene – Abuja Highway on our way back to Ondo State when a group of armed men numbering 15 sauntered into the road, totting their guns menacingly, firing shots and in the process stopped all vehicles including the Honda Pilot car which he drove,” he recalled.

“They were shooting sporadically, before I knew what was happening, they pounced on me and my cousin. They dragged me down. My cousin was also dragged down and asked to sit on the road. But I was not fortunate as they dragged me to the bush alongside others.

“I even offered the car keys to the one close to me, but he appeared uninterested as they marched us on and shooting sporadically all along. I believe they are kidnappers and not robbers. After about 10 minutes’ walk into the bush, one of the armed men just took a second look at me and opened fire on me.

“He fired shots at my left side, badly affecting my left leg and arm, while my right arm was slightly hit by the bullets in the process. I fell down with blood oozing out. Perhaps he thought I was dead, he left me there, drenched in a pool of my blood and they continued the journey with others.

“I can say I was in a subconscious state because I slightly had an idea of the environment despite my condition and losing so much blood. I was even already saying my last prayers because I never believed help could have come from anywhere.

“Some soldiers, who I believe were combing the bush for the armed criminals, found me in the helpless state and chose to rescue me first before continuing with their assignment of looking for the armed men.”

He said when he considered the pain and agony he was going through, he had begged one of the soldiers to shoot him in the head or chest so that he could be free from the pains instead of rescuing and putting him through another tortuous journey.

“When the policemen eventually brought my wife, they said we would have to pay N2million before the process of removing the bullets would begin. We were jolted. Where would my wife, a civil servant, get the money?” he said.

“They released me after the third day following pleas by my brother, who paid N400,000 to them and begged them that he would pay the balance on trust before I came to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo in Ondo State, where the doctors battled in vain to save the leg”.

Mr Ogungbemi said life had been difficult for him in addition to huge debts hanging over him since he could not walk or work.

A letter dated 27th August, 2017 and written by a Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, A. Olasinde, and I.O. Fasoranti for the Medical Director, confirmed that Mr Ogungbemi was a patient in the hospital where he underwent operation on his upper left limb and forelimb on 21st, August, 2017.

The victim also gave his phone number, saying Good Samaritans could reach him on 07032564428 or donate to his account in First bank with number, 3058626910.