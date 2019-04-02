Sunny, hazy, partly cloudy weather to prevail on Wednesday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and hazy with partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions and localised thundery activities over most parts of the country on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Tuesday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to Sunny conditions over the Central states with day and night temperatures of 34 to 40 and 16 to 27 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience sunny and hazy conditions with day and night temperatures of 36 to 42 and 19 to 29 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience cloudy condition with chances of localised thunderstorm over Calabar and Eket in the morning with day and night temperatures of 32 to 37 and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius.

“Localised thunderstorms are expected over Akure, Asaba, Owerri, and Oshogbo with chances of scattered thunderstorm over Lagos, Port-Harcourt, Calabar, and Eket axis in the afternoon and evening period.

“Sunny and Hazy conditions are anticipated over the Northern cities with chances of localised thunderstorms over some parts of the Southern states in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

