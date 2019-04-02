ICPC seals fake medical, nursing college

ICPC Head Office
ICPC Head Office

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has shut down a fake medical and nursing college in Enugu State.

The college is named the International College of Professions and is located in Nsukka.

A statement signed by ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, on Monday, said the school, also called Revo International College, located at the outskirt of Nsukka, ”has two science faculties, degree programmes in medicine, surgery, and among others”.

According to the statement, the college Rector, Nnamdi Obiukwu claimed that the school has a partnership with California University FCE, including accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the state Ministry of Education.

But findings by ICPC reportedly showed that such accreditation did not exist.

”The school has faculty of applied and natural sciences, with degree programmes in basic and advanced auxiliary nursing, medicine and surgery, as well as Public Relations and Mass Communication.

”The Rector of the fake college, Rev. Dr Nnamdi Obiukwu, claimed before operatives of the Commission that the school is affiliated to California University FCE, with accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Ministry of Education, Enugu State.

”But checks by officers of ICPC indicate that such accreditation does not exist, as the fake college was only approved by the Enugu State Ministry of Education to run vocational programmes,” the agency said.

Also in the statement, one staff who worked in the school reportedly admitted that the institution had four staffers who were on its payroll and over 20 students.

The statement noted that the school had defrauded the students of over N2.6 million since it began its illegal programmes in 2016.

”On staff strength, Obiukwu admitted that the school had just four staff on its payroll. One staff is the Registrar and doubles as a lecturer, while there are two full-time lecturers and a part-time one. None of the lecturers has the requisite qualifications.

”The college has over 20 students from the first year to final year, paying over N45, 000 per semester. While final year students have been made to pay as much as N250, 000 as graduation fees.

”It is estimated that the students of the college, which is also called Revo International College, have been defrauded of over N2.6 million since it began its illegal programmes in 2016.

”For a purported medical and nursing institution, it was rather strange that its notice board displayed that it was offering courses in Mass Communication, but the Rector revealed on interrogation that no student had yet been enrolled for the course.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.