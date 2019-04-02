ICPC seals fake medical, nursing college

Related News

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has shut down a fake medical and nursing college in Enugu State.

The college is named the International College of Professions and is located in Nsukka.

A statement signed by ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, on Monday, said the school, also called Revo International College, located at the outskirt of Nsukka, ”has two science faculties, degree programmes in medicine, surgery, and among others”.

According to the statement, the college Rector, Nnamdi Obiukwu claimed that the school has a partnership with California University FCE, including accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the state Ministry of Education.

But findings by ICPC reportedly showed that such accreditation did not exist.

”The school has faculty of applied and natural sciences, with degree programmes in basic and advanced auxiliary nursing, medicine and surgery, as well as Public Relations and Mass Communication.

”The Rector of the fake college, Rev. Dr Nnamdi Obiukwu, claimed before operatives of the Commission that the school is affiliated to California University FCE, with accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Ministry of Education, Enugu State.

”But checks by officers of ICPC indicate that such accreditation does not exist, as the fake college was only approved by the Enugu State Ministry of Education to run vocational programmes,” the agency said.

Also in the statement, one staff who worked in the school reportedly admitted that the institution had four staffers who were on its payroll and over 20 students.

The statement noted that the school had defrauded the students of over N2.6 million since it began its illegal programmes in 2016.

”On staff strength, Obiukwu admitted that the school had just four staff on its payroll. One staff is the Registrar and doubles as a lecturer, while there are two full-time lecturers and a part-time one. None of the lecturers has the requisite qualifications.

”The college has over 20 students from the first year to final year, paying over N45, 000 per semester. While final year students have been made to pay as much as N250, 000 as graduation fees.

”It is estimated that the students of the college, which is also called Revo International College, have been defrauded of over N2.6 million since it began its illegal programmes in 2016.

”For a purported medical and nursing institution, it was rather strange that its notice board displayed that it was offering courses in Mass Communication, but the Rector revealed on interrogation that no student had yet been enrolled for the course.”