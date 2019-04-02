Board approves promotion of 51 Prisons, Immigration officers

Related News

The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB) has approved the promotion of 51 officers to the rank of Assistant Controller General in Civil Defence, Immigration and the Nigerian Prisons.

The board approved the promotion of 12 Commandants, 21 Comptrollers and 18 Controllers to the rank of Assistant Controller General in the Civil Defence, Immigration and the Nigerian Prisons.

Chairman of the Board and Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The statement was issued on his behalf by the Secretary of the Board, Al-Hassan Yakmut.

The statement said Mr Dambazau who gave the approval at the board meeting on March 26, urged the newly promoted Assistant Controllers Generals to see their elevation as a reward for hard work, discipline and dedication to service.

He also said they should see their promotion as reward for brilliant performance in their promotion examination.

Mr Dambazau, in the statement, admonished the officers to redouble their dedication to service and exhibit unalloyed loyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He also admonished the officers to contribute meaningfully to advancing the fight against corruption, tackling insecurity and enhancing Nigeria’s economic growth as encapsulated in the three point agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The statement listed some of the beneficiaries in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to include, Adesuyi Dayo, Rasaki Olusesan and Lar Stephen.

Some of the beneficiaries in the Nigeria Immigration Service, are Kwazu Josephine, Domyil Barko and Manda Andrew, while Yusuf Oladipo, Tukur Mohammed and Pevigo Igba, were among the beneficiaries in the Nigerian Prisons Service.

(NAN)