Babcock University teaching hospital performs first successful spinal surgery

Babcock University (Photo Credit: School Website)
Babcock University (Photo Credit: School Website)

The Orthopaedic Department of the Babcock University Teaching Hospital (BUTH) in Ilishan-Remo, Ogun, said on Tuesday that it had successfully carried out its first spine surgery.

This is coming barely three months after the hospital recorded its first total knee replacement surgical procedure.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Kelechukwu Onuoha, Consultant Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgeon with BUTH, said the surgery was carried out under general anaesthesia on a middle-aged female patient with multi-level “spinal stenosis”.

Spinal stenosis is a narrowing of the spaces within the spine, which can put pressure on the nerves that travel through the spine.

The condition occurs most often in the lower back and the neck.

Some people with spinal stenosis may not have symptoms.

Mr Onuoha described the procedure as a revision spinal surgery L2 – L5 lumber spinal decompression and instrumentation.

“The 59-years-old patient, who asked for protection of her identity, had undergone a spinal surgery five years earlier in another hospital,” he said.

The surgeon added that the procedure lasted five hours and was carried out in the BUTH’s new orthopaedic theatre.

According to Mr Onuoha, the patient, who is Nigerian, has been discharged and is undergoing rehabilitation.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.