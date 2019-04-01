What the weather would look like on Tuesday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and hazy with partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions and localised thundery activities over most parts of the country on Tuesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Monday, in Abuja, predicted sunny conditions over the central states with day and night temperatures of 34 to 41 and 16 to 29 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience sunny and hazy conditions with day and night temperatures of 39 to 41 and 20 to 29 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience partly cloudy to sunny condition over the inland cities with partly cloudy to cloudy condition over the coastal region during the morning hours.

“Localised thundery activity is expected over Owerri, Umuahia and localized thunderstorms over Akure, Ibadan, Lagos, Abeokuta, Ijebu-Ode, Calabar and Portharcourt during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 30 to 38 and 20 to 29 degrees Celsius.

“Dry atmosphere is expected over the northern cities with chances of localised thunderstorms over some parts of the southern states in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

