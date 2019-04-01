Elections: Why deployed prison personnel yet to get allowances after polls – Official

Comptroller General, Nigerian Prisons Service, Jaafar Ahmed.
Comptroller General, Nigerian Prisons Service, Jaafar Ahmed.

The Nigerian Prison Service (NPS) has given reasons for the non-payment of election duty allowances to its personnel deployed during the just concluded 2019 general election.

Some of the personnel who asked not to be named expressed their grievances on Monday.

They said they are yet to get their allowances from the prison service while other sister security services had paid the cash.

The police, customs, fire service, immigration all deployed personnel during the polls.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the prisons’ spokesperson, Francis Enobore, in February, admitted to this newspaper, that the NPS is yet to pay the allowances of about 5,150 deployed personnel.

He also assured this medium the personnel would get their allowances after the rescheduled February 23 date for the 2019 general election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), conducted the Presidential and National Assembly elections on February 23, while governorship and state assembly elections were held on March 9.

Supplementary elections in five states were held on March 23.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted Mr Enobore through a telephone interview on Monday, he also admitted that the deployed NPS personnel are yet to be paid their allowances.

He said the prison service details that were sent for payment to the Ministry of Finance were not properly captured.

He said the error was not intentional.

”They have not been paid, but the processes are going on. Initially, when they called for the payment (details) of personnel of all the services that contributed, they were all captured centrally,” Mr Enobore said.

”But for some reasons, prisons were not captured, and it was just a mistake that was not intended, and it can happen anywhere. While others (other deployed security personnel) were getting their money, our own (prison) was not captured,” he said.

”I wouldn’t know where the error arose from. All I can tell you is that we complied with the request of names of personnel that were to be deployed for the exercise. I can assure you that it was not a deliberate error,” he added.

He also said Comptroller General Ja’afaru Ahmed, has given a directive for the personnel that was not properly captured to submit their account details again.

He said the personnel would get their payment ”in the next couple of days”.

”We have been working on it as a committee, and there are indications that the monies would soon be released, and as soon as the money is released, we would begin disbursement of the money,” he said.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.