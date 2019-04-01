Top aide of Redeemed Church’s Adeboye dies

Related News

A senior aide to the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye, has died.

The aide, Adetokunbo Olorunnimbe, who was the Chief-of-Staff and Chief Private Secretary to Mr Adeboye. died on Saturday at the age of 60 years.

His death was confirmed by Olaolu Olorunnimbe, who also revealed that burial arrangements will be announced soon.

The deceased was born on May 26, 1958 to Ishola Adekunle Olorunnimbe and late Simisola Adetoun Olorunnimbe.

He got married to the “love of his life” Modupe Olorunnimbe nee Botu in April 1987.

The son of the late pastor, Olaolu, described his father as humble and a man of faith.

He said: “As a man of faith, Tokunbo was deeply devoted to the life of the church. He served in many ways at the Redeemed Christian Church of God:

“He served as the pastor of several parishes and was pastor of RCCG City of Palms. As Private Secretary to the General Overseer, he was a highly trusted and respected member of the church. He never wanted praise for any of his labour of love, but always saw his service to the church, to the community, and to his family as a way of sharing his love for God.

“A fierce intellectual, Tokunbo was trained as a lawyer in the University of Lagos and Cambridge University. He was stimulated by cerebral debates and was a man who was always up for the adventure of life. But no matter what he was doing, he enjoyed his time with his family – including his church family – more than anything.”

The late Tokunbo Olorunnimbe is survived by his wife, Modupe Olorunnimbe, their children: Folasayo Williams, Laolu Olorunnimbe and son in law Bode Williams. His legacy of love and life lives on in his surviving grandchildren: Olasheni and Oluwateniola Williams.