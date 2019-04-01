Buhari to attend inauguration of Senegalese President, Macky Sall

President of Senegal, Macky Sall [Photo: CGTN Africa]
President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja on Monday for Dakar, Senegal, to attend the inauguration of Senegalese President, Macky Sall, following his re-election for a second term.

Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, who confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said the president’s trip followed an invitation from his host.

According to the statement, President Buhari, who is ECOWAS Chairman, will be Special Guest of Honour at the ceremonies, to be attended by other African leaders at the Diamniadio Exhibition Centre on Tuesday.

It stated that the Nigerian leader would be accompanied by Governors Mohammed Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai and Tanko Al-Makura of Bauchi, Kaduna and Nasarawa states respectively.

Others on the presidential entourage are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai, and other top government officials.

“The President is expected back in the country at the end of the inauguration ceremonies,” the statement said.

(NAN)

