NiMet predicts cloudy, sunny, hazy weather for Monday

clouds
Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted partly cloudy to cloudy, sunny and hazy weather conditions with chances of localised thundery activities over most parts of the country on Monday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Sunday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to sunny conditions over the central states.

It also predicted chances of dust haze condition over Ibi and Jalingo with day and night temperatures of 34 to 38 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience dust haze conditions with a visibility range of two to five kilometres and localised visibility of less than 1000m.

It further predicted that the northern region would experience day and night temperatures of 38 to 39 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions in the morning hours.

“There are prospects of localised thunderstorms over Lagos, Ijebu-Ode, Eket, Calabar and Port-Harcourt axis in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 30 to 36 and 22 to 25 degrees Celsius.

“Presently there is dust over the source region, dust haze conditions are expected over the north.

“Partly cloudy condition are anticipated over the central and southern states with slim chances of localised thunderstorms over the coastal region within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted. (NAN)

