2019 Mock: JAMB warns candidates against lateness

JAMB
Candidates sitting for the JAMB exam at Govt Sec School Apo Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it will not condone lateness by candidates to its 2019 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), scheduled for Monday.

The board’s Head, Media and Information, Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

NAN reports that a total of 157,631 candidates have been scheduled to sit for the optional examination in some accredited Computer Based Centres (CBT) across the country.

According to Mr Benjamin, all is now set for the conduct of the examination by the board.

“Just like the main UTME, candidates are expected to adhere strictly to all the rules guiding the test.

“I want to say that we are fully set to conduct the mock examination, which is scheduled to hold tomorrow, Monday across some centres nationwide.

“We will also like to appeal to candidates to ensure that they get to their various centres early enough for the necessary accreditation.

“No excuse for lateness will be entertained from any candidate, as the board takes this examination as seriously as the main UTME.

“All candidates must also ensure that they do their biometrics as failure to do this will mean no examination for such candidates.

“They are also expected not to access the examination hall with all the barred items by the JAMB, such as wrist watches, handsets and others,” he said.

He added that the date for the conduct of the UTME proper would commence on April 11.

NAN also reports that the mock test is being conducted mainly to test run facilities at the various accredited centres nationwide, as well as familiarise candidates with the process.

Over 1.8 million candidates registered for the 2019 UTME. (NAN)

