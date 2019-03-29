FG apologises, clears air on Maryam Abacha University

Related News

The Federal Ministry of Education has apologised to the management of Maryam Abacha American University of Niger, Maradi, in the Republic of Niger, over the embarrassments caused to it by an ill-conceived circular written by office of the Head of Civil Service, Zamfara.

This was contained in a letter, with reference number FME/S/174/C.2/IX/20, dated 14th March 2019 and addressed to the President Founder, MAAUN, Maradi, Republic of Niger.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Kano on Friday by the president and founder of MAAUN, Adamu Abubakar-Gwarzo, a professor.

The letter was signed by Mrs Giginna L. I., Education Support Services Development, Evaluation and Accreditation Division on behalf of the Minister of Education.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a circular from Office of Head of Service, Zamfara had directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) under Zamfara Government, not consider certificates awarded by MAAUN Maradi, for any appointment, promotion, advancement or change of cadre.

The State Government further wrote a letter to NUC and Federal Ministry of Education requesting confirmation on the status of certificates awarded by the university.

In its response, the Federal Ministry of Education, through a letter, with reference number FME/S/174/C.2/B/IX/19 and dated 14th March 2019, confirmed the presence of MAAUN Maradi on the ministry’s list of accredited institutions in Niger Republic.

The letter further stated that the ministry has approved the evaluation of certificates awarded by the institution for the purpose of employment, promotion, change of cadre, admission and the National Youth Serce Corps (NYSC) mobilisation in Nigeria.

The ministry then drew the attention of Zamfara government, or any other interested organisation, to avoid making hasty conclusion on matters related to recognition of foreign certificates without recourse to Federal Ministry of education.

The letter also requested Office of Head of service, Zamfara to recant publications credited to it on social media that disparaged the credibility of the MAAUN and to write apology letter to the institution to avoid diplomatic damage between the Nigeria and the Republic of Niger.

“It should be noted that there is bilateral agreement between the two countries on recognition of educational certificates awarded by either of them.

“The management of Maryam Abacha American university of Niger, Maradi, is by this development calling on all graduates and students of MAAUN to disregard any mischief against this great institution as their certificate is internationally recognized.

“MAAUN is approved and recognized by both governments of Nigeria and Niger Republic,” read the statement in part.

(NAN)