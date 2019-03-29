More awareness needed on micro pension plan – Labour leader

President-Muhammadu-Buhari Smiling
President-Muhammadu-Buhari Smiling (Photo: dailypost.ng

The general secretary of the National Union of Textile, Garment & Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, Issa Aremu, has called for more awareness on the execution of the micro pension plan.

He made the call on Friday following the launch of the plan by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Thursday.

In a statement he personally signed, Mr Aremu said Pencom must use various channels of communication in educating the public on the Micro Pension Plan.

He said the most important and effective channels should be periodic town hall meetings with trade unions, trade associations and cooperatives to educate members, proffer clarifications and address concerns on the Micro Pension Plan.

He said training must also be organised for leaders of unions, associations and, cooperatives “to be Micro Pension champions” to coach and enlighten their members.

“All done, the nagging questions that haunt the formal sector pension coverage remain.”

Micro Pension refers to an arrangement for the provision of a pension to the self-employed and persons operating in the informal sector through the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Mr Aremu said micro pension is a sustainable measure against mass income poverty that has pushed workers in both formal and informal sectors into the abyss of poverty.

At the launch of the plan, the president said the programme was conceived for Nigerians in the informal sector of the country.

Mr Buhari appealed to trade associations, workers unions and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the informal sector to join hands with the government in enlightening their members on the importance of the scheme

“This initiative will capture those that are not fully captured in the existing pension scheme.

“In the past three years, we have provided loans to farmers and others in the informal sector. The micro pension plan is the next step,” the president said

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.