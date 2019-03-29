Court sentences kidnapper to 12 years in prison

court of appeal
Court symbol used to illustrate the story

An Ado-Ekiti High Court on Friday in Ekiti State sentenced 31-year-old Olumide Ogunrinde to 12 years imprisonment for kidnapping and conspiracy.

Justice Cornelius Akintayo sentenced Mr Ogunrinde after the court had listened to the arguments and submissions of counsel for the defendant and the prosecution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court, however, exonerated the convict from charges of murder and armed robbery.

“I hereby sentence Ogunrinde to five years imprisonment for conspiracy and seven years for kidnapping, the sentence shall run concurrently,” the judge ruled.

Mr Ogunrinde faced an 11-count charge, bothering on conspiracy, murder, kidnapping and armed robbery, all of which he pleaded not guilty.

According to the charge sheet, the crimes occurred serially between May 3, 2015, to May 15, 2015, at Epere-Ekiti, Ido-Ekiti, Ipere-Ekiti, Ado-Ekiti, Eyio-Ekiti, among others.

The victim, whose name was withheld by the court, narrated that they were forced to a stop along Ido-Ilogbo-Ekiti Road and were whisked to an unknown place, adding that they trekked for almost six hours.

“On getting to the kidnappers’ camp, we met some women who had earlier been abducted.

“I overheard the kidnappers saying they don’t normally kidnap men, but stubborn ones. As a man, I was scared for my life.

“We were given concoction rice in the morning and ‘eba’ at night.

“Altogether, we spent over 15-days in their camp,” the victim narrated.

The defendant was later arrested by the police, through the efforts of a vigilance group at Iju, in Ondo State.

The Prosecutor, Idowu Adelusi, called five witnesses, who identified Ogunrinde.

In contrast, counsel to Ogunrinde called four witnesses but could not convince the court of proof Ogunrinde’s innocence.

(NAN)

