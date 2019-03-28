Related News

The Presidential Villa Chapel would hold a thanksgiving service to thank God over the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the presidency has said.

An advisory issued by the Media and Publicity Unit, Office of the Vice President on Thursday in Abuja, said the service would be held at the State House Banquet Hall on March 31.

The service tagged ‘State House Thanksgiving Concert’ is to thank God for the success of the 2019 Presidential poll.

Mr Osinbajo and other dignitaries including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, members of the Federal Executive Council, the legislature, the Judiciary, members of the diplomatic corps and the clergy are expected at the event.

(NAN)