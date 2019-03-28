Nigeria Immigration Service not recruiting – Comptroller General

Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration, Muhammad Babandede. [Photo credit: Channels TV & YouTube.com]
Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration, Muhammad Babandede. [Photo credit: Channels TV & YouTube.com]

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it is not recruiting, contrary to information on “some fake dedicated website”.

NIS Comptroller-General, Muhammad Babandede said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday and signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Service, Sunday James.

“The attention of the Comptroller General of Immigration, Mr Muhammad Babandede, has been drawn to a fake dedicated website, www.nisrecruitment.com.ng where unsuspecting members of the public are required to make payment for accessing application forms for recruitment into the Nigeria Immigration Service.

“I wish to state that the service is not recruiting and has not engaged any agent or vendor to do so on its behalf.

“The public is to note that the said website and the application process is fake and entirely the handiwork of fraudsters. The service is using this medium to advise the public to disregard the said exercise and to also be wary of such fraudulent adverts as all official correspondence on the service are done through the official website: www.immigration.gov.ng,” he said.

(NAN)

