CJN condemns improper dressing of lawyers to court

Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, Chief Justice of Nigeria
Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed after the Later's inauguration as Chief Justice of Nigeria

The acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Mohammed, has condemned what he described as despicable dressing by some lawyers to court.

Akande Festus, Director, Press and Information, Supreme Court, in a statement on Thursday said the CJN made this known during a courtesy visit by members of the Abuja Branch of the Nigeria Bar Association, (NBA)

The CJN said that such dressing did not in any way reflect the honour and dignity of the legal profession.

Justice Mohammed warned that lawyers who did not adhere strictly to the time-honoured dress code of legal practitioners would not be allowed to appear in court.

The acting CJN further urged the Abuja NBA executives to always endeavour to give the young lawyers the right training and tutelage so that they could be constantly kept abreast of the rudiments of the profession.

He said this in regards to the dress pattern and conduct expected of a lawyer.

He enjoined all lawyers to imbibe the cardinal principles of the legal practice which he said include hard work, dedication and trustworthiness.

He urged lawyers to always advise their clients correctly and never try to mislead them into believing what was not true.

The acting CJN expressed appreciation for the courtesy visit, congratulated the Abuja NBA on the giant strides they had so far accomplished.

He, however, lamented the unwillingness of most practising lawyers to be appointed to the bench, as they always believed judges were poor people.

“If everybody runs away from being appointed as judge, who will now be the judge?

“Taking up judicial appointment is a great sacrifice that we all should be able to make for our fatherland, so I appeal to you to always be willing to serve as judges whenever such opportunity comes.

“This is because judges are not poor people but a special breed of people with self-contentment and passion to serve.”

Earlier, chairman of Abuja branch of NBA, Folarin Aluko, said the branch had, over the years, initiated different programmes and projects aimed at improving the lot of its members in Abuja and other states in Nigeria.

He listed some of the innovative programmes to include lawyers’ health insurance scheme, establishment of digital library and provision of scholarship scheme for lawyers aspiring to further their studies in specialised areas.

(NAN)

