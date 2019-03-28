Huawei partners 40 universities to ensure digital inclusion in Nigeria

Related News

Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Ltd., an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company, says it is currently working with more than 40 universities to ensure digital inclusion in Nigeria.

Its Managing Director, Zhang Lulu, said on Thursday in Lagos that the company was working with the universities in establishing Huawei Authorised Information and Network Academy (HAINA).

Lulu said that through the academy, Huawei was providing industrially recognised ICT certification in subjects, including Networks, Routing and Switching.

”Apart from increased connectivity, Huawei is also committed to building skills at all levels of the society, by working with universities and other partners to foster ICT talents and training ICT practitioners.

”The company has trained more than 20,000 ICT engineers, who have become the main workforce, to guarantee the network running of the country,” he said in a statement.

The managing director said that the company was commitment toward achieving a fully connected and digitally inclusive Nigeria.

He said that the company was focussed on enhancing availability, accessibility and affordability of ICT services in Nigeria.

Lulu said that Huawei was boosting ICT infrastructure with quality and innovative solutions, tailored to local needs.

He said that the ICT company was equipping the youths with ICT knowledge and skills, as exploring talents among Nigerians with great potential led to development in the country.

According to him, the ICT industry contributes more than 10 per cent to the total Gross Domestic Products (GDP) of the Africa’s largest economy.

”As a leading global ICT solutions provider, Huawei has been witnessing, participating and being a part of what has happened in the ICT development in Nigeria.

”Since starting operations in Nigeria in 1999, Huawei has been working with local operators to providing safe, stable and high-quality communication networks in the country; currently covering about half of the population,” he said.

Lulu said reports showed that the adoption of communication technology had grown all over Nigeria, with over 80 per cent of the citizens already covered by communication networks.

He said that communication technology had facilitated better lives and given rise to broader economic activities.

The managing director said that the company was upholding its mission and vision to bringing digital to every person, home and organisation for a fully connected, intelligent world.

”Huawei remains committed to working with carriers and local partners to reach the remaining unconnected areas, especially remote rural areas in the coming years,” he said. (NAN)