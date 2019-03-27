NNPC closes recruitment portal, begins shortlisting of applicants

NNPC Headquarters, Abuja
NNPC Headquarters, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Wednesday closed its portal for ongoing recruitment exercise and began shortlisting of applicants.

Ndu Ugahmadu, the corporation’s spokesman, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the portal was opened on March 13.

The NNPC is an equal opportunity employers in the Oil and Gas Industry value chain, including exploration, refining, transportation and marketing of petroleum products.

It recently placed advertisements to recruit some categories of new hands to strengthen its operations nationwide.

The categories include: Graduate Trainee; Senior officer and Supervisory Cadre and Managerial Cadre.

“The phase one of the ongoing recruitment exercise by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) which kicked off via nationwide advertisements in the national dailies and online media on Wednesday, 13 March, 2019 ended midnight of Tuesday with the closure of the corporation’s application portal,” he said.

He said that the second phase of the exercise involving shortlisting of qualified applicants had started.

He added that qualified applicants would soon be invited to participate in a computer-based aptitude tests.

He said that the tests would be administered in about 50 centres across the country.

“Those who emerge successful in the tests would subsequently be invited for oral interviews for final selection,” Mr Ugahmadu said. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.