NiMet predicts sunny, hazy weather on Thursday

clouds
Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted partly cloudy to sunny and hazy weather conditions with prospects of thundery activities over most parts of Nigeria on Thursday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook released on Wednesday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the central states with day and night temperatures of 31 to 41 and 16 to 29 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience sunny and hazy conditions with day and night temperatures of 37 to 39 and 11 to 25 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience cloudy conditions with a prospect of localised thunderstorms over Lagos, Port Harcourt and Yenegoa axis in the morning hours.

“As the day progresses, isolated thunderstorms are likely over the region with day and night temperatures of 34 to 35 and 22 to 23 degrees Celsius.

“Sunny and hazy conditions are expected to prevail over the north, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the central states.

“There are chances of a localised thunderstorm over the inland and coastal parts of the country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.