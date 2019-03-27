Court to rule on no case submission of ex-NNPC GMD May 16

Ex-NNPC boss, Andrew Yakubu in court
Ex-NNPC boss, Andrew Yakubu in court

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed May 16, for ruling on the no case submission entered by Andrew Yakubu, a former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in relation to his trial.

The trial judge, Ahmed Mohammed, fixed the date on Wednesday after Ahmed Raji, SAN, counsel to Mr Yakubu, and the prosecutor, Ben Ikani adopted their written addresses on the no case submission.

Mr Yakubu was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on a six-count charge bordering on failure to declare assets and money laundering.

The EFCC had on February 3, 2017, raided Mr Yakubu’s house, located on Chikun Road, Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna South Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where it claimed to have recovered 9,772, 800 dollars and 74,000.00 pounds.

When EFCC closed its case after calling seven witnesses, Mr Yakubu, rather than open his defence, elected to file a no-case submission claiming he had no case to answer.

He argued that the essential elements of the charge brought against him were not proven by the prosecution to warrant him entering a defence.

He maintained that the evidence led by the prosecution’s seven witnesses did not establish a case against him to require him to defend himself.

He prayed the court to strike out the charge and discharge and acquit him.

Meanwhile, the court also adjourned until April 1, to rule on an application by Mr Yakubu seeking leave of the court to travel abroad for medical treatment.

(NAN)

