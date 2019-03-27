Buhari greets Tinubu at 67

National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (R) congratulates President Muhammadu Buhari, over his victory at the 2019 Presidential Election.
National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (R) congratulates President Muhammadu Buhari, over his victory at the 2019 Presidential Election.

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on his 67th birthday which comes up on March 29.

The president described Mr Tinubu as one of the strong pillars of Nigeria’s democracy.

The president in a statement Wednesday by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina joined the APC family in celebrating the former governor of Lagos, who is also the Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom in Niger State, “for his selflessness in serving his country, and making life better for many”.

The president recalled some of the sacrifices of the party chieftain to include standing up against injustice in 1993 when the June 12 elections were annulled, which led to his going on political exile for many years, and a protracted legal battle with the federal government when funds for Lagos were withheld.

”Mr Buhari affirms that Asiwaju’s uncompromising posture in the face of injustice and refusal to follow the path of least resistance for personal gains stand him out today as a rare breed and one of the cornerstones of Nigeria’s democracy, especially with his track record of persistence, consistency and effective leadership.

“As the father of modern Lagos State, the president commends the visionary and inclusive leadership style that the Asiwaju provided for the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria for eight years, laying the foundation for a modern and technologically driven city, and ensuring that every successive leader in the state sticks with the masterplan of a greater Lagos,” the statement said.

It also said Mr Buhari rejoices with family members, friends, political and business associates of Mr Tinubu on the auspicious milestone, ”which is further brightened with the many successes recorded at the recently concluded polls by his strong leadership”.

“The president believes the best years of the APC National Leader are still ahead, praying that the Almighty God will grant him long life, good health and more wisdom to keep serving the country he loves so much,” the statement said.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.