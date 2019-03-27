Charly Boy Makes U-turn, denies collecting money from Buhari campaign

Charly Boy

The convener of “OurMumuDonDo” Movement, Charles Oputa, popularly referred to Charly Boy, has contradicted his earlier statement that he received millions of naira from President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign team.

Charly Boy in an interview with Oak TV on Tuesday said he could not have used the song where he abused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to get money from Mr Keyamo.

Mr Oputa was accused by the co-convener of the movement, Deji Adeyanju, that while he was in prison for 78 days, the APC through Mr Keyamo gave Charly Boy money.

An audio conversation was released to back Mr Adeyanju’s claim.

Days after the allegation, Charly Boy publicly stated that he received at least N100 million from Buhari campaign as payment for his politically-charged music video that attacked PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and the APC.

The video was uploaded on YouTube January 25.

Hours after Charly Boy admitted that he got cash from Mr Buhari’s campaign, Mr Keyamo wrote on Twitter that “I’ve been having some good laugh. Whoever thinks that I would pay a penny for a song by @Areafada1 that disses both the APC and PDP must have his/her head examined.”

“If the quarrelling parties want to hurt their egos by bandying phantom figures, they should let me out of it.”

Charly Boy has faced a backlash from many members of the ‘OurMumuDonDo’ movement especially for alleged collusion with the Nigerian government, the same government believed to be responsible for Mr Adeyanju’s ordeal.

Dramatic Turn

However, on Tuesday, Charly Boy made a U-turn, saying: “For someone to believe that I collected money in nine digits from a politician for a video clip is laughable, because even if I am Davido or Wizkid, who will pay me such amount.

“Some persons are bent on denting the brand that I have built over the years, but I am not deterred because the struggle for a better Nigeria must continue, and my mouth cannot be shut.”

Charly Boy said he admitted to collecting the money earlier “to play along and understand if Mr Adeyanju, the person who he called son will believe the rumours”.

Watch Video

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.