Ezekwesili wins Forbes Woman Africa Social Influencer Award

Oby Ezekwesili
Oby Ezekwesili

A former presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Oby Ezekwesili, has won the Forbes Woman Africa Social Influencer award.

Mrs. Ezekwesili received the award at the Forbes Woman Africa Awards inaugural gala dinner which held in Durban, South Africa recently.

Ezekwesili’s efforts in launching the viral #BringBackOurGirls campaign on social media earned her the award.

The dinner followed a full day of panel discussions and talks by New Wealth Creators from across Africa at the fourth annual Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit.

The ceremony was the perfect conclusion to a highly constructive day of networking and concept sharing by Africa’s most dynamic women,” said Methil Renuka, managing editor of Forbes Africa and Forbes Woman Africa in a statement on Tuesday.

“I would like to congratulate every award recipient – the work they are doing is impacting the lives of millions of young women worldwide, creating a space for them to, in turn, make their mark in a meaningful way.”

Several women were recognised in business, sports, science, entertainment and leadership, including Divine Simbi-Ndhlukula (Forbes Woman Africa Businesswoman of the Year Award); Rachel Sibande (Forbes Woman Africa Gen Y Award) and Caster Semenya (Forbes Woman Africa Sports Award).

Others are Sho Madjozi (Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award), Uche Pedro (Forbes Woman Africa New Media Award), among others.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.