Authority Newspaper nominates Ogbonnaya Onu for “Minister of the Year 2018 Award“

Ogbonnaya Onu
Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology. [Photo Credit: Pulse.ng]

The Authority Newspaper on Tuesday in Abuja nominated the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, for its “Minister of the Year 2018 Award.”

The Managing Director of the newspaper, Madu Onuorah, said Mr Onu, a former governor of the old Abia State, was chosen following his outstanding performance in office.

Mr Onuorah added that “we are aware that you came into the ministry with an unblemished image as a fine statesman, brilliant scholar, accomplished administrator, prolific author and poet.

“A man of great ideas and inventions, as well as a distinguished man of exceptional principle and exemplary character. These qualities
have been displayed in your daily conduct of affairs and we also noted them.

“Sir, the board and management of The Authority Newspaper considered you for `Minister of the Year 2018 Award’ because of your giant
strides.”

The managing director said under Mr Onu’s stewardship, President Muhammadu Buhari signed on February 2, 2018, the landmark Presidential Executive Order No.5 for planning and execution of projects, programmes and contracts with science, engineering and technology components.

According to him, the bold initiative now puts the use of science and technology as key instruments toward realising the National Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, beginning with the 2017-2020 plan to further diversify economy in a sustainable manner.

He said “so, more jobs will be created, poverty and illiteracy reduced, thereby leading to significant improvement in standard of living for our people.

“In addition, the Presidential Executive Order No.5 will help to move Nigeria toward developing the necessary local capacity she needs to fight capital flight.

“It will also strengthen local manpower development, encourage indigenous technology capacity, enhance national self-reliance and restore national pride.”

Mr Onuorah said the formal award ceremony would come up soon.

Mr Onu thanked the Board of Authority Newspaper for assessing his deeds and counting him worthy for the nomination.

In another developing, Mr Onu said the ministry would strengthen its collaboration with May & Baker Pharmaceuticals Limited in formulating
new therapeutic food supplement to manage sickle cell anaemia as major contribution to healthcare delivery.

He made this known during a meeting with the directors-general of agencies under the ministry and directors in Ministry of Science and Technology.

The minister urged the agencies to synergise toward national development.

(NAN)

