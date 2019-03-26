Leave Saraki out of jostle for Senate Presidency, PDP Senate caucus tells APC

Related News

The Senate caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on their counterparts in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop dragging the name of incumbent Senate President, Bukola Saraki, into politicking over who gets elected into the leadership of the ninth Senate.

The PDP caucus said it has observed closely as contenders for the various Senate leadership posts in the APC sponsor publications in the media to make it appear that Mr Saraki is seeking to play a role in those who occupy the various leadership posts in the next Senate.

The caucus made their stand known in a statement signed by Senate Minority Leader, Biodun Olujimi, and Chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dino Melaye.

On Monday, APC chairman, Adams Oshiomole, said the party would not share power with the PDP in the next National Assembly alleging that the opposition is scheming a divide and rule politics to destabilise his party.

Later in the day, the leadership of the party, alongside governors and senator-elect held a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Mr Oshiomole reportedly announced the party’s support for Mr Lawan’s Senate Presidency ambition at the meeting.

Mr Lawan, a ranking lawmaker was the preferred candidate of the APC in 2015, but Mr Saraki upturned the party’s choice through the support of PDP lawmakers.

Intense politicking

With a new Senate leadership due to be inaugurated in June, interested senators have started making public their intention. They also did not hide their thoughts on the need to avert the 2015 experience.

However, the PDP Senate caucus feels dragging Mr Saraki into the issue would not augur well for the smooth take-off of the next Senate and could create suspicion and ill-will among the senators.

“We have noted with regret and surprise how some Senators who are interested in becoming the next Senate President and those seeking to occupy various leadership positions in the next Senate have been busy dragging the name of the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, into their schemes for fulfilling their ambitions. We believe those involved in this dirty game are only afraid of the shadow of the Senate President,” the statement reads.

“Such people should know that Dr. Saraki is not interested in their plots, schemes, and manipulation. His concern now is to continue to provide leadership to the Eighth Senate and to ensure that the Senate achieves as much as it is possible in the remaining two months of its tenure.

“It is obvious that many Senators and even Senators-elect still defer to Saraki. And this is understandable because he is a national leader of the PDP. He is a respected Senator who has also provided solid leadership for the Senate. So, those who are afraid of his influence should find a positive way to deal with that, not sponsoring falsehood in the media.”

The caucus noted that the incumbent Senate President understands the right of the next Senate to elect its leaders and respects such.

“Let it be known that no matter the mischief being sponsored by these spineless people, Dr. Saraki knows that it is the duty of all Senators in the Ninth Senate to elect their Senate President and other leaders.

“Nobody from outside the Senate has such powers. It is also the right of every Senator to aspire to that position as stated by the constitution. He has benefitted from this practice of Senators within the chambers exercising the right. He is conscious of this fact and will not be a party to any plan to seize or interfere with the process of evolving the leadership of the Ninth Senate.

“We therefore urge the APC gladiators and their handlers to leave Saraki out of their schemes and manipulations. They should go and concentrate on how to convince the Senators-elect and ensuring that the election of the next Senate President takes place in a conducive atmosphere with a view to strengthening the institution and making it perform its constitutional roles, without any hindrance.”