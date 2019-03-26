GTB congratulates Buhari on re-election

GTBank
GTBank building used to illustrate the story

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), one of Nigeria’s leading banks, on Tuesday congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the renewal of his mandate by the electorate.

A letter addressed to the President and signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Segun Agbaje, on behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of the bank, reads inter alia:

“Your re-election rewards a tireless commitment to serving the Nigerian people. It is also the greatest achievement of an exceptional campaign that demonstrated the strength and maturity of Nigeria’s democracy to the entire world.

“In re-electing you as President, the Nigerian people have embraced change, hope and confidence in your leadership.

“Undoubtedly, the trust placed in you for the second time by the citizenry will be a source of great inspiration to continue the good work which will steer Nigeria firmly on the path of development,” he said.

The content of the letter was made known to State House correspondents by Femi Adesina, the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

The bank also wished Mr Buhari continued success.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.