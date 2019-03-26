Campaign Financing: Court postpones suit seeking to disqualify Buhari, Atiku

Atiku Abubakar and Muhammadu Buhari
Atiku Abubakar and Muhammadu Buhari

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has adjourned until May 7 a suit seeking the disqualification of President Muhammadu Buhari and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, over alleged excess spending on campaigns.

The presidential candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Usman Ibrahim-Alhaji, dragged the duo to court alleging that they both spent over N1 billion each on campaign expenses.

Mr Ibrahim-Alhaji prayed the court to invoke Section 91(2) of the Electoral Act, 2010 to nullify the participation of Messrs Buhari and Abubakar in the February 23 presidential election for allegedly violating the Electoral Act 2010.

The plaintiff through his counsel, Ezekiel Ofou, alleged that by spending over N1 billion each, the two violated the electoral law and were liable to be removed as contestants in the election.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, Mr Ofou informed the court that he had served the processes on Messrs Buhari and Abubakar through substituted means as was ordered by the court on March 5.

He, however, acknowledged that even though they were yet to respond, according to the law, they had up till 30 days within which to respond.

He added that since they were served on May 22, they had until April 22 to respond, thereby asked the court for an adjournment to enable the defendants to file their responses.

The judge, Ahmed Mohammed, agreed with the counsel and adjourned the matter until May 7 for further mention.

Mr Mohammed said since the defendants were still within time to respond, it could not be adjourned for hearing, but rather for further mention.

On the last adjourned date, Mr Ofou said he found it extremely difficult to serve the court papers on the two, who were the main defendants in the suit because of the retinue of security around them.

Mr Ofou then moved an ex parte motion in which he prayed the court for an order of substituted service on the two major defendants which was granted by the judge. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.