Maryam Sanda Trial: Court fixes date to rule on no-case-submission

A Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama, Abuja on Tuesday, fixed April 4 for ruling in the no- case- submission filed by Maryam Sanda, charged with the killing of her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

Ms Sanda was charged with the murder of Mr Bello, a son of former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Haliru Bello.

The accused was charged alongside her mother, Maimuna Aliyu; her brother, Aliyu Sanda; and their house-help, Sadiya Aminu.

Mr Bello died in November 2017.

They were arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on culpable homicide and conspiracy.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Yusuf Halilu, adjourned after listening to submissions of all counsel on the adoption of addresses on the no- case- submission.

During the court session on Tuesday, Mrs Sanda’s counsel, Olusegun Jolaawo, in his submission told the court that the prosecution had not made a prima facie case against the first defendant to warrant her to enter a defence.

According to Mr Jolaawo, the evidence brought by the prosecution before the court were done away with by cross-examination.

He then urged the court to uphold that there is no case to answer by the first defendant and discharge her of the allegation against her.

In his part, counsel to the second, third and fourth defendants, Hussein Musa, urged the court to discharge and acquit the defendants because the prosecution did not adduce enough evidence to warrant them to enter a defence.

Responding, prosecuting counsel, Fidelis Ogbobe, told the court that the prosecution had made out enough evidence to warrant the defendants to enter a defence.

He said there is enough evidence that linked the first defendant and others to the crime which they have to answer to.

Mr Ogbobe, therefore, urged the court to reject the no- case – submission of the defendants and allow them to enter a defence.

Tje prosecution closed its case on January 22 after calling six witnesses.

The first defendant counsel, Mr Jolaawo and Mr Musa, counsel for three other defendants, thereafter informed the court that they were going to file a no- case- submission.