Sunny, hazy cloudy weather to prevail on Tuesday – NiMet

clouds
Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted partly cloudy to sunny and hazy weather conditions with prospects of thundery activities over most parts of Nigeria on Tuesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Monday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to sunny conditions over the Central States with day and night temperatures of 32 to 41 and 20 to 29 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience dust haze conditions with a visibility range of three to five kilometres over Nguru and Maiduguri axis.

It further predicted that other parts of the North would experience sunny and hazy conditions with day and night temperatures of 38 to 41 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the inland cities of the south in the morning with cloudy conditions as the day progresses.

“Cloudy morning over the coastal cities, which are expected to give way to localised thunderstorms with day and night temperatures of 30 to 34 and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius.

“Dust Haze conditions are anticipated over some cities in the North.
“However, prospects of localised thunderstorms are envisaged over the coastal cities within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.