Group calls for establishment of microfinance bank for hajj

A civil society group, Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), has called for the establishment of a Microfinance bank dedicated to Hajj activities.

IHR also called on the Nigerian government to put in place a new policy that will allow civil servants who intend to perform Hajj to use their pension fund contributions to pay for the pilgrimage.

This was contained in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammad, and publicity secretary, Abubakar Mahmoud, on Monday.

The civil society, which monitors hajj activities in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia also called for the establishment of a hajj microfinance bank, as well as periodic deduction of hajj funds from monthly earning of consenting government workers to pay for hajj seats.

“Due to the global increase in the cost of hajj expenditures, several countries have now resorted to adopting a system that allows their citizens to pool resources together in order to ease financial obligations of Hajj as opposed to on the spot payments.

“Some of the procedures allow intending pilgrims to use part of their savings to augment payment for the cost of Hajj,” the statement said.

“Having reviewed the financial challenges faced by average Nigerian civil servant in paying for hajj seats, we wish to urge the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), to partner with the Nigeria Pension Commission (PenCom) to create a policy architecture that will allow civil servants who wish to perform Hajj using their contributions in pension funds to do so,” the civil society said.

The statement said such policies should be incorporated into the proposed hajj saving scheme that will integrate legally established financial institutions in the country.