Nigerian soldier arrested for cultism

The Nigerian army says it would investigate reports that one of its officers was arrested recently in Edo State for alleged involvement in cultism.

Igbavbou Lucky, a private in the army, is reported to have been paraded by the police in Edo, alongside other suspected criminals arrested in the state.

The suspect, according to a report in the Daily Trust, is from Sabongida Ora, in Owan West Local Government Area of the state.

“I joined cult in 2016 and my bush name is Kokoma,” Daily Trust quoted Mr Lucky as saying.

“I joined the Army in 2017. I was arrested yesterday (Thursday) at a birthday party in Ekpoma with my friends,” he told reporters.

“The NA does not allow any of its personnel to belong to any confraternity such as cult groups and related associations,” the 4 Brigade of the Nigerian Army said in a statement on Saturday from its spokesperson, Mohammed Maidawa.

“Consequently, any of its personnel who crosses the red line in this regard will face the full rigours of military discipline.”

The army said Mr Lucky’s case was an isolated one.

“It is germane to state that preliminary investigation revealed that the said suspect is not personnel of 4 Brigade Nigerian Army as erroneously stated in the said publication but a deserter from 101 SF Bn in the North East of the country since January 2019.

“Thus, his conduct is a complete negation of the minimum behavioural conduct expected from personnel of the Nigerian Army,” the army said.