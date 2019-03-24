Again, APC wins last assembly seat in Ekiti supplementary poll

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has won the last and only supplementary election for Ekiti East (1) Constituency on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC, by implication, now has total control of the state assembly, having won the 26 seats in the Parliament.

According to the supplementary result announced by INEC Returning officer, Asiqua Chika, Adegbuyi Oluwajawa of the APC polled 5,484 votes, to defeat his closest rival, Fajana Ojo Ade of the PDP who polled 3,258 votes.

Other results are Oludayo Roland, ADC, 529; Oguntomole Femi, ADP, 24 and Balogun Yetunde, DA, 2.

The rest are Omokan Adewole, PPN, 0; Florence Ojo, SDP, 3 and Ayeni Adebayo, ZLP, 0.

