Inconclusive elections unknown to Nigerian constitution – David Mark

A former senate president, David Mark, has said the idea of inconclusive election was strange and unknown to the Nigerian constitution.

Mark, who spoke with journalists on Saturday in his home town, Oturkpo, Benue State, advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to avoid declaring elections inconclusive so as to minimise additional costs of conducting supplementary elections.

He said inconclusive elections also come with emotional and physical stress to politicians and voters, and urged INEC to always muster courage to do the right thing.

“The exercise is unhealthy for both politicians and the electorate; it brings disillusionment to both parties,” he said.

According to him, the concept of inconclusive election is strange and unknown even to the Constitution.

He urged INEC to be upright and diligent in conducting elections to avoid running into inconclusive poll.

”If declaration of inconclusive elections is allowed to stay, it will rather encourage some politicians not to present themselves to the electorate but wait to disrupt elections so that it will be declared inconclusive.

”I advise people to go into elections devoid of violence. If you win through the proper will of the electorate, you will earn their respect.

“Politicians should strive to ensure that they win elections through free, fair and credible means,” he said.

Meanwhile, collation of results in the state’s supplementary governorship poll is ongoing in most polling units.

The supplementary poll was conducted in 22 out of the 23 Local Government Areas of Benue.

Supplementary elections were also held in nine local governments for the House of Assembly seats.

NAN also reports that the poll was generally peaceful across the state, amidst unsubstantiated claims of vote buying in some polling units.

(NAN)