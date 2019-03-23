Convocation: 103 students bag First Class at Nigeria Open University

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) on Saturday graduated 20, 799 students for the 2019 with 103 of them getting First Class honours in various academic disciplines.

Prof. Abdalla Adamu, NOUN’s Vice Chancellor, disclosed this during the institution’s convocation ceremony in Abuja.

According to him, the university has the highest single graduation of students in a single year in Nigeria, urging them to be good ambassadors in the society.

“The massive increase in the number of graduands this year is a clear indication of increasing confidence reposed by Nigerians.

“The university in the last three years has continued to grow in leaps and bounds, maintaining e central credo in order to solve its problem.

“As a weapon of mass instruction, people are now accepting Open Distance Learning (ODL) as a way and system of self-training,” he said.

Mr Adamu said that the Presidential Assent to the amendment of NOUN Bill would empower the institution to enter into negotiations with the authorities in charge of the Law School and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

He said NOUN also had the same power and functions and the same administrative structures as other universities, thus eliminating discrimination against its products.

“NOUN together with 44 universities entered the open competition and its proposal on technologically enhanced learning was adjudged winner of the category.

“In addition, the center will offer six short courses in Leaders and project management, database management, learning technology and enterprise architecture.

“However, I also congratulate the students who with much dedication made it to this point, I challenge you to remain good ambassadors of the university, ” he said. (NAN)

