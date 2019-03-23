EU congratulates Buhari on re-election

Related News

The European Union (EU) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election.

A statement by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to the president on Saturday, said the Union expressed willingness to work with his administration.

Mr Buhari was declared the winner of the February 23 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Below is the statement:

EUROPEAN UNION CONGRATULATES PRESIDENT BUHARI ON RE-ELECTION; SEEKS INCREASED COOPERATION ON BILATERAL AND INTERNATIONAL MATTERS

The European Union has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and expressed willingness to work with his government.

In a letter dated March 22, 2019, and jointly signed by Donald Tusk for the European Council and Jean-Claude Juncker for the European Commission, the Union said.

“On behalf of the European Union, we would like to congratulate you on your re-election as the President of Nigeria.

“We look forward to your leadership in strengthening democracy and uniting the country in line with the principles and spirit of the 2019 Abuja Peace Accord, and the EU is willing to work with your government to follow up on the recommendations of our Election Observation Mission.”

The European Union also reiterated Nigeria’s important position in world affairs and the Union especially

“What happens in Nigeria matters to the rest of the world, including to Europe. Your commitment to an inclusive government offers an opportunity to take Nigeria forward in a way that meets your objectives of strengthening the economy, fighting corruption and improving security.

“The European Union has always partnered with Nigeria and its people. We look forward to continued and increased cooperation on bilateral and international matters,” the statement said.

The Union wished President Buhari more success in promoting peace and prosperity for all Nigerians as he enters the new mandate.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

March 23, 2019