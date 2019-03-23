Supplementary elections: NAF urges personnel to maintain high level of discipline

The Nigeria Air Force in Nguroje
File photo of Nigeria Air Force officers

The Nigerian Air Force in Bauchi State has urged all personnel to maintain a high level of discipline and professionalism during ongoing supplementary elections.

The Chief of Staff, Special Operations Command, Aliyu Bello, made the call in Bauchi on Saturday during the ‘2019 First Quarter Route March Exercise’ of the force in the state.

“I would like to mention that obviously, the Nigerian Air Force personnel that were involved in election duties within the last few weeks were professional in their conduct.

“Hence, there was no negative report against the Nigerian Air Force. However, supplementary elections are taking place in some parts of Bauchi state on Saturday.

“It is expected that you will exhibit the same level of courage and professionalism if you are called upon to perform any roles in securing lives and property,” he urged.

Mr Bello, however, expressed delight towards the effort put in place by the force for the conduct of a hitch-free ‘2019 First Quarter Route March Exercise’.

He urged the personnel to carry out all regimental duties with seriousness.

“On this day, I urge all personnel to remain disciplined and carry out all regimental duties with utmost seriousness, especially on the issue of securing our base and other vulnerable points within Bauchi state.

“You are all aware that we are located in the North-east where the nation is faced with considerable security challenges, therefore, we should remain professional in performing our duties,” he said.

He also urged the personnel to make sports part of their daily routine as it would not only boost their physical fitness but also equip them with sound minds to cope with rigours of military professionalism.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.