Nigeria Immigration Service deports four Ghanaian nationals

Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration, Muhammad Babandede. [Photo credit: Channels TV & YouTube.com]
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has deported four Ghanaian nationals for violating provisions of the Immigration Act and Regulations.

The Comptroller-General of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, said this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by Sunday James, the Public Relations Officer of the service.

Mr Babandede said that the deportation order was authorised by the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau.

“This is in line with the powers vested on the Honourable Minister of Interior in Section 45(1) and (2) of the Immigration Act 2015.

“The order which was issued in the interest of the public affects three males and a female.

“They are: Florence Donkur, Simon Gyan, Yeboah Collins and Alhaji Isa.

“They were deported to their country of origin via Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja,” the statement quoted Mr Babandede without specifying the infraction committed by the Ghanaians.

He encouraged regular migrants in the country to be law abiding.

The comptroller-general reaffirmed the commitment of the service toward enforcement of relevant laws whenever the need arose.

(NAN)

