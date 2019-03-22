Atiku, Wike, Fayose, others react to Adeleke’s victory at Osun tribunal

Related News

A former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party at the last poll, Atiku Abubakar, and other prominent Nigerians have reacted to the upturning of the Osun State governorship election results.

The Election Petitions Tribunal set up for the 2018 governorship election earlier declared Ademola Adeleke of the PDP winner of the election.

The three-man panel said during its ruling in Abuja Friday afternoon that the rerun election that held on September 27 that year was illegal.

The tribunal then deducted the votes scored by the declared winner, the All Progressive Congress candidate Gboyega Oyetola at the rerun.

The tribunal said Mr Adeleke won the election at the first ballot on September 22, and the rerun that INEC devised to reach a final conclusion a week later was illegal.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the irregularities that marred the controversial rerun.

Reacting to this, Mr Abubakar, who is equally at the courts to upturn the victory of incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari at the last presidential poll, in a tweet on Friday said the judiciary is the hope of the common man.

“Truly, the judiciary is the last hope of the common man and the defender of our democracy. Congratulations Sen. Ademola Adeleke, @IsiakaAdeleke1.

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesome Wike said under the rule of law, ”the PDP will recover all it ‘stolen’ mandate”.

“Congratulations @IsiakaAdeleke1 on recovering your stolen mandate, little by little under rule of law, we shall recover all. @atiku is next in line! Osun people congratulations!!!!”

Also reacting, a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode said he is overjoyed.

“Congratulations to Governor-elect Demola Adeleke and the Osun state @OfficialPDPNig on a great victory at the election tribunal. We have done it! My state, Osun state has finally gone PDP. I am overjoyed and overwhelmed. Praise the Lord! To him alone be the glory!,” Mr Fani-Kayode tweeted.

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose said: “Congratulations, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, Governor-Elect of Osun State.

“Ultimately, Nigeria and its people will be victorious over this tyranny.”

Segun Sowunmi, who served as spokesman to Mr Abubakar during electioneering period said: “Today, Tribunal sitting Abuja declared Isiaka Adeleke @IsiakaAdeleke1 Governor of Osun. Congratulations, what a befitting birthday present for Our National Chairman Uche Secondus. A silver lining in the cloudy shadow of mistrust of the Judiciary that seems to have enveloped”

A relative of Mr Adeleke, singer David Adeleke popularly called Davido said: “IMOLE TI DE !!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF OSUN STATE ! 😝😝😝😝🌍🌍🌍🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🤩🤩

His Excellency: David which way to the Government house?

David: DAT WAY !!!! I INTRODUCE TO YOU HIS EXCELLENCY GOV ADEMOLA NURUDEEN ADELEKE THE GOVERNOR OF OSUN STATE! 🙏🏽🤩 @IsiakaAdeleke1

Other Reactions

“As @OfficialPDPNig ‘s #osun @IsiakaAdeleke1 declared as the winner, don’t you think the same mechanism can work for #atiku?

I still believe in justice!

#adeleke”

“I just hope @APCNigeria will respect the Tribunal’s declaration of Adeleke as Osun State governor.” – @iam_alfred1

Breaking News! The Osun State Gubernatorial Election Tribunal has declared the @OfficialPDPNig Guber Candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, winner of the Election…Says, Supplementary Election, not known to law @iam_Davido @IsiakaAdeleke1

“Governor Wike and Governor Ikpeazu were sacked by Election Tribunals. They remained in office till after Supreme Court rulings

Oyetola remains Osun State Governor until Supreme Court decides.

Thank you”

“Osun and Oyo fall to PDP. APC retains Lagos, Ogun and Ekiti. With the way things are going on in Ondo, we might end up with 3/3 in SW Nigeria. Interesting times.

“@OfficialAPCNg @apcNigeria electoral fraud unravelling, now in Osun state and ultimately the world will get to know how they allocated numbers to “win” the Presidential election in 2019″, Omoyele Sowore

Banks in Osun should start removing Oyetola’s picture and put Ademola Adeleke’s. https://t.co/jSvRmTipeq

“From day one, I have never doubted the sacking of APC from Osun after that sham election. Today, I have once again been proven right. Adeleke has won his seat. Let the dancing continue. Oya, where is my Gbegiri!