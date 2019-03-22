Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday inaugurated a presidential implementation committee on autonomy of state legislature and judiciary.

The panel implementation is in line with fourth alteration to the 1999 Constitution.

The 16-man panel is chaired by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, while the presidential adviser on National Assembly (Senate), Ita Enang, would serve as secretary.

Mr Buhari inaugurated the panel inside the council chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He urged the panel members to be meticulous and diligent in discharging the assignment.

He also announced that the panel has three months to complete the assignment.

He, therefore, urged them to ensure they work in compliance with the terms of reference given to them.

Details later…