Cloudy, sunny weather to prevail on Friday – NiMet

clouds
Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy to partly cloudy weather conditions over most parts of Nigeria on Friday, with sunny and chances of thunderstorms activities over some parts.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Thursday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to cloudy morning with day and night temperatures of 35 to 41 and 24 to 27 degrees Celsius.

It also predicted that localised thunderstorms were expected over Lokoja, Minna, Ilorin, Southern Kaduna, Abuja, Lafia and Makurdi axis later in the day.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience partly cloudy to sunny conditions with chances of localised thunderstorms over Yelwa in the afternoon and evening hours.

It further predicted that the northern states would experience day and night temperatures of 34 to 41 and 19 to 26 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience cloudy condition with chances of localised thunderstorms over Ikom, Calabar, Warri, Portharcourt, Ijebu-Ode and Lagos in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, localised thunderstorms are expected over the region with day and night temperatures of 32 to 37 and 21 to 26 degrees Celsius.

“Partly cloudy to sunny conditions are expected to prevail over the north, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions.

“There are chances of localised thunderstorm over the central states and southern parts of the country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

