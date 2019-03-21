NPA committed to women empowerment – MD

The Representative of the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Engr. Adams Jatto, presented a Certificate of Recognition to Barr. Ms. Obiageli Obi during the 2019 MMS Hall of Famers’ Day/Night of Empowerment in Lagos on Tuesday.
The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Usman, has stated that the organisation is fully committed to the welfare of women especially those in the maritime sector.

She made the statement on Tuesday while addressing stakeholders at the 2019 MMS Hall of Famers’ Day and a night of Empowerment in Lagos.

The Managing Director, who was represented by the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Jatto Adams, called on women in all areas of endeavour to always prove their worth.

She said attaining a great feat in life has nothing to do with gender, but performance.

She further urged women to seize the opportunity offered through women empowerment programmes to better their lot and contribute most meaningfully to the growth of the nation’s economy.

The managing director commended the organiser for the theme “Empowering Women in the Maritime Community” which she said is in line with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) 2019 World Maritime Day.

Earlier, the founder of MMS WOFHOF initiative, Kingsley Anaroke, disclosed that the advocacy for gender parity requires concerted efforts by all stakeholders if the mission must be achieved.

Mr Anaroke further called on the federal government to introduce a gender character policy like the existing federal character principle to reflect the sensitivity of the United Nations SGDs on equality with 40 per cent employment opportunity reserved for women in both public and private sectors.

The event featured presentation of certificates of recognition to nine women. These include Mary Hamman, Ifeoma Ezedinma, Khadijat Sheidu – Shabi, Obiageli Obi, Folake Soji-George, Nneko Obianyo, Nana Yakubu, Macfoy Rollen and Felicia Mogo for their contributions to the growth and development of the maritime industry.

